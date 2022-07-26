Popular Nollywood actor Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola, has finally clocked the milestone age of 40 to the joy of fans

The celebrity wife took to social media to celebrate her growth as she shared an old photo alongside new snaps

Kunle, on the other hand, also took to his page to gush over his wife as he showered her with accolades on her birthday

Popular Nigerian actor Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola, recently clocked the milestone age of 40 on July 26, 2022, to the joy of her fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the celebrity wife could not hide her excitement as she shared a series of beautiful videos of herself online.

Desola used her birthday as an opportunity to showcase her style as she rocked different beautiful outfits and bragged about what they cost.

Kunle Afod's wife Desola clocks 40. Photos: @kunleafod, @desolaafod

In one snap, she wrote:

“Blessed to see another year Fabric worth as at when bought is 290k.”

In another post, the actor’s wife also reminisced on how much she had grown with a throwback photo alongside a recent video of herself.

In the old photo that was taken in 2017, the celebrant looked way slimmer than her present frame and thanked God for her life.

She wrote:

“Thank you God for everything in my life Pix … 5 years ooo. Video … 2022.”

Kunle Afod celebrates wife on 40th birthday

The Nollywood actor also made sure that his wife’s big day did not pass by uncelebrated. He took to his social media page to shower her with encomiums as he posted some of her gorgeous snaps.

In one of his captions, he wrote:

“Happy birthday to my love. The special person in my life. You have proven to me that you are more than a wife but a companion a mother and my choosing angel. 40 so looks good on you cus you are that young beautiful lady I meet years ago ….

"Continue to grow in God’s hand. I love you so much.”

Desola replied to her husband:

“Love you till thy kingdom come my destiny husband ❤️ Thank you so much .”

Fans and celebrities celebrate Desola Afod’s 40th birthday

Well-wishes started to pour in from well-wishers on social media for the celebrant. Read some of their comments below:

Ronkeodusanya:

“Happy birthday to ur wife.”

Lolafaduri_duchess:

“Happy birthday sis.”

Seungurll:

“Happy birthday to celeb wife tiwa God bless her.”

Wf.tiana:

“HBD olori Afod .”

Omowunmiajiboye:

“Happy birthday to our wifey OLORI @kunleafod may you celebrate many more years in good health and wealth darling .”

Momohajikobi:

“Welcome aboard to Forty and Fortified For Christ Club. Happy birthday to you Celeb Wifey age with sufficient grace Amen .”

Happy birthday to Desola Afod.

Kunle Afod gifts wife motorcycle for Valentine's Day

While many women were getting flown out and spoiled with different gifts and luxury items, Kunle Afod's wife got an unconventional Valentine's Day present.

The actor took to his Instagram page with a video where he proudly showed off the brand new motorcycle he got his wife.

Afod himself in the video noted that other people gave their spouses special treats but since he already bought his woman a car, a motorcycle seemed perfect.

Source: Legit.ng