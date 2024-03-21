DJ Cuppy is set to drop her first music project in almost four years as she dropped a snippet online

The billionaire heiress disclosed that a new song, which is centred around love, will be out on Friday, March 22

This is coming months after DJ Cuppy pleaded with fans to give her time to perfect her craft

Nigerian music lovers and fans of billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, are in for a treat as she is finally set to drop her first music project in almost four years.

DJ Cuppy, known for her hit song, Jollof on the Jet, a track on her debut album, Original Copy, released on August 24, 2020, shared a snippet from her new song centred around love.

DJ Cuppy is set to drop a new song on Friday, March 22, 2024. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the song's lyrics, the billionaire daughter made different promises to a lover, including buying him a house and a car, as she urged him to follow her home.

Though Cuppy has yet to unveil the title of the new song, she revealed it will be out on Friday, March 22.

Below are screenshots Cuppy shared on her Instastory below:

Screenshots of Cuppy's Instastory post. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2023, the disc jockey appealed to her fans and followers to give her time to get her act together as she assured them of a new jam in 2024.

In what appeared to be a move to improve her music prowess, Cuppy later shared a picture of her with YBNL label boss and music star Olamide Adeleke, also known as Baddo, who is the brain behind popular singers like Bella Shmurda, Portable, Fireboy DML, Asake, among other successes in the industry.

DJ Cuppy regrets engagement with ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that DJ Cuppy spoke about one of the major life lessons she learned last year.

Cuppy admitted that one of her biggest regrets from 2023 was not saying no to a fiancé she should have said no to.

Cuppy claimed she had one of her most difficult years in 2023 because she hadn’t learned to say no.

“I didn’t say no to a fiancé I should’ve said no to. I had one of the worst years of my life last year because I couldn’t say no," she said.

Source: Legit.ng