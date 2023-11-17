Media mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is being dragged to court by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura

A lawsuit filed by Cassie includes allegations of abuse and sexual assault

Social media users have taken a strong stance against the billionaire hip-hop star

Sean Combs, more popularly known as Diddy, has come under fire after singer and former girlfriend Cassie Ventura opened a case against him in federal court.

According to The New York Times, some of the sordid accusations against Diddy include; repeated abuse spanning over a decade, sexual assault, and trafficking.

Cassie Ventura details alleged abuse under Diddy

The lawsuit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura claimed that the pattern of abuse started when she met Diddy in 2005 - at the tender age of 19.

The report claims that Diddy introduced her to illegal substances while he abused her and forced her to have s*x with male prostitutes while he filmed it.

In the lawsuit papers, Cassie alleges that she could not refuse Diddy’s advances because of his status as the founder of Bad Boy Records and his financial position.

In one incident described in the court papers, Cassie says that in early 2012, Diddy became jealous about her romantic interest in another American rapper, Kid Cudi, that Diddy said he would blow up his car. Shortly after, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.

According to a Twitter (X) post shared by Real KRMoments, it is alleged that Kid Cudi confirmed Cassie's account:

The allegations against Diddy also include sexual assault in 2018. Cassie detailed how Diddy allegedly sexually assaulted her in her apartment after she had tried to break up with him.

The New York Times reported that Cassie is speaking up now to tell her story and help all other victims of abuse in relationships.

Diddy denies allegations

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that Diddy has come out to vehemently deny these allegations through lawyer, Ben Brafman:

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Netizens react to reports

The lawsuit has nearly broken the internet as netizen shared their thoughts on the sensitive topic:

kikimiraj said:

“We stand with Cassie.”

officialmckell said:

“yeah i believe her, I don’t even need to hear her side.”

gia_mariaa said:

“I knew it was coming, I’m proud of her for finally speaking up about it.”

streetswave said:

“I am praying for her safety throughout this. I 100% believe her and Diddy is a shady man so who knows how he might retaliate.”

dakoolkiid said:

“I still want that Tell All book Kim Porter was writing before she passed.”

Rapper 50 Cent fires shots at Diddy

