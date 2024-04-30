Amidst the recent social media attacks between singers Davido and Wizkid, the latter has somehow found time to celebrate his wife, Chioma

Despite Wizkid's latest attack, Davido has ignored it and has instead chosen to celebrate his wife, Chioma, as she turns a year older

In his birthday post, OBO described Chioma as his peace of mind and the one person who helps him block out all the noise that's constantly tailing him

The Nigerian social media space has been on fire over the last 24 hours. Two of the country's biggest music stars, Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, started an online war.

After hours off social media, Wizkid returned to X only to resume hostilities, taunting Davido with his viral leaked tape.

Davido snubs Wizkid's latest attack as he choses to celebrate his wife on her 29th birthday. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

As usual, many of Davido fans trooped to his page expecting a response, but he seem to have chosen to ignore and rather celebrate his wife, Chioma, as she adds a new age.

Davido pens a lovely message to Chioma

In his viral post, Davido described Chef Chi as his queen, noting that her strength and grace uplifts him every day.

David further noted that Chioma is the rock that helps him block out all the noise from his detractors trying to derail him and jeopardise his career.

Read Davido's quote below:

"Happy birthday to my Queen !!! Your strength and grace lift me every day! Thank you for always being my rock and helping me shut out all the noise with your love. Heres to more joy, laughter, and sweeeet music in our lives. I love you and It’s till infinity!!!"

See Davido's post below:

Netizens react to Davido's post celebrating Chioma

Here are some of the comments that trailed the vira post:

@teknomiles:

"Love sweet O happy birthday CHI."

@isrealdmw:

"OGA AND MADAM."

@omonioboli:

"A queen and her king! Happiest birthday First Lady."

@tenientertainer:

"Happy birthday chi baby!!!"

@veekee_james:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful Queen."

@morgan_dmw:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY CARO cheeeeeeee 002 Way somebody say cheeeeeeeeee."

@_oluwaseun9:

"Person wey go still cħeat before this week end and e go cast again."

@_oluwaseun9:

"Let’s be sincere Chioma deserves better."

@TheDamiForeign:

"You don’t deserve Chioma."

@Ziyechman:

"We need another vawulence tonight."

Davido announces big plans for Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.

The celebrity chef will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido has already gone online to make fans anticipate the big day.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss promised to celebrate the occasion in style because Chioma is a great woman.

Source: Legit.ng