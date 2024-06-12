Nigerian singer Tems drew the attention of netizens after a clip went viral from her sold-out show in London

In the trending video, the Grammy-winning star’s dance moves got many fans asking questions and dropping funny comments

While some netizens applauded her performance, others commented on her stagecraft and advised her to do better

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, made headlines after a video from her Born In The Wild concert went viral.

The Grammy-winning music star was spotted performing one of her tracks, Turn Me Up, at her sold-out show in London, and her stage presence caught the attention of netizens.

In the video, Tems' dance moves raised a lot of eyebrows, with some social media users laughing at how she moved her body to the music during her performance.

The music star was seen twisting and whining while she sang, and the crowd cheered on. However, social media spectators seemed to think something was amiss.

Netizens react to Tems’ performance

The video of Tems’ performance raised mixed feelings from online users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

deejay_marvel007:

“Nice ❤️but leg dy pain u?…pull the shoe na.”

_davidelevator:

“She Dey dance like 9-5 worker but she’s good ”

Mr_donel:

“I like that she’s being more confident, comfortable & expressive with her shii.”

marvolrealog007:

“Tems full of talent but stage performance 0/100 which kind dance be that.”

Blaqgreek:

“Wetin be this .”

Homotayor1:

“She needs to work on her stage performance and the way she dress 0/100.”

Lolozamunda:

“She needs to work on her dance moves ”

Boateng_1282:

“She no dey rehearse? Abi which kain mumu dance be this!”

Lady_btu:

“Wetin she dey dance?”

Davido professes admiration for Tems

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, earlier triggered a flurry of emotion with a recent post honouring Tems.

The DMW boss praised Tems' hit single, Me and You. She co-produced the track with the Ghanaian DJ GuiltyBeatz.

However, many who came across the post gave it different meanings.

