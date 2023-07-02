Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy clocked 32 on Sunday, July 2, and it came with a special celebration from his family

A sweet video showed the moment Burna Boy got an early celebration during his stage performance in the Netherlands

The Nigerian music star couldn't hide his excitement as he wore a lovely smile during the celebration

Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, clocked 32 years old on Sunday, and it was a special moment for him.

Burna Boy got a special celebration as his mum Bose Ogulu, and his crew gave him an early birthday party on stage during his show in the Netherlands right before the audience.

Burna Boy clocks 32 years old. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The clip showed the audience singing while Burna Boy beamed with smiles; his mum was also spotted on stage holding balloons.

Sharing the video on her Instastory, Burna Boy's mum wrote: "Happy Birthday to the strength of my youth."

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Burna Boy marks 32nd birthday on stage in the Netherlands

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from many of the Grammy award winner's fans and followers as they sweetly celebrated him.

See some of the messages below:

StevenKayzeal:

"Man living the dream to the fullest Just like a footballer scoring on his birthday. Odogwu on stage on his bday."

WithGod1977:

"Happy birthday Lord wey no be luggage."

Tamtam_tee:

"So sweet!!! ."

Taofeek00858567:

"Happy birthday burna big love I have for u."

WestS801:

"The Best Of All Time."

burnagirl4444:

"Wow our idolo one."

BurnaStand:

"Happy birthday king burna."

Abigail47815166:

"As the African Giant turns 32, ❤️we celebrate his accomplishments in the music space and we acknowledge him to be a thought leader who has constantly highlighted the need for unity, love and the acceptance of our Africaness.❤️."

Burna Boy sells out 60k capacity venue in the St Kitts

Meanwhile, Burna Boy left tongues wagging online after a clip of him backstage at his show in the Caribbean Island, St Kitts and Nevis trended.

In the viral clip, Burna acknowledged a statement by one of the show organisers who said he doesn't get enough credit for his feats.

The man said that Burna was no longer just representing Afrobeat internationally. Instead, he is pushing for global domination of the genre.

