Ayra Starr couldn't hide her shock after a Kenyan OAP questioned her relationship with Rema

The radio presenter asked the singer if rumours of dating her fellow Mavin star were true

Ayra disclosed that she has never heard such rumours and Rema is her brother in Christ

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and Don Jazzy's Mavin signee Ayra Starr has shut down rumours of any romance between her and colleague Rema.

In a video sighted online, Ayra was asked about her relationship with Rema during an interview on Kenya's Kiss FM.

The Sability star looked genuinely shocked and confused as she revealed that she had never heard such rumours.

Ayra also added that Rema is her brother, one in Christ.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

foodie_that_cooks:

"Hallelujah somebody!"

oberryhovah:

"I have never heard this rumor before. Seem like they made it up to spark conversation for the show."

_nimigraphy:

"Christ is the foundation of friendship jare."

okoyomonero:

"We have not heard this rumor before ohh na story Una Dey find."

lanre.habeeb:

"Rumor? For where abeg?"

iam_sandrabaker:

"Two of them look good together naaa Mavin prince and Princes."

lanre.habeeb:

"Sabi girl no sabi this one o."

kofz_coco:

"Just like Blessed and mercy….. we the online in-laws are ready."

ksolo_hitz:

"That guy no hear any rumors na scope him dey use for you."

bella_ebinum:

"This one Christ Don involve please which church are you both attending and doing the brother and sister in christ thing?"

Ayra Starr covers mum with the blood of Jesus

Ayra Starr had no choice but to cover her beautiful mum with the blood of Jesus, seeing the way fans, especially men, drooled over her.

The singer had taken to her Instagram page with a video of her hot mum dancing and whining her waist to her new single, Sability, as she noted that the woman is her biggest fan.

The Sability crooner put her precious mother in the hands of God, away from predatory eyes.

The cover still did not stop netizens from gushing over Ayra's mum whom many say looks like her big sister.

