Nigerian singer Davido has always been a cool kid, and his cousin, Shade, shared an old photo that proves the point

To mark his birthday, one of the daughters of Osun state governor, Folashade Adeleke gushed over him on her page

The throwback photo got netizens admiring the adorable bond between the singer and his cousin

One of Davido's cousins, Folashade Adeleke, has sparked reactions online with a cute photo of the singer as a little boy.

The Unavailable crooner looked dapper in his two-piece suit and tie with his hands tucked into his pockets.

Davido's cousin gushes over him on Instagram Photo credit: @folazfab

Little Davido had a serious look as he stared ahead, and his cute cousin, Shade, stood beside him in her school uniform with a frown on her face.

The singer's cousin followed the throwback photo with recent photos and, in the caption, which celebrated his 31st birthday, expressed how much she loves him.

She thanked the singer who was well-celebrated by many for believing in her and always coming through for him and other people.

"Happy Birthday to my Blooder @davido. David, you know how much i love you. Thank you for believing in me & always coming through for me. Constantly lifting others around you. To have a brother like you is truly a blessing. Thanking God for your life today and always xoxo."

Netizens gush over Davido and Shade

The cute photo got people admiring the bond the cousins share and how cute they looked together.

Netizens gush over Davido and Shade

"Baba don get swag for long."

"You been cute for ages, happy birthday king david."

"Guess you are his favourite Cuz! The chemistry amongst you too is unmatched. Happy Birthday OBO."

"Swagger lomo, Davido tb is so lovely to watch."

"First slide why did you frown like that..u look so pretty though.Happy birthday to the world greatest OBO."

"Why yall look the same."

"I’m so glad that you his family are surrounding him more. Keep it up, keep being there for him and for each other. Family is everything."

"David has always been a rich kid."

"@folazfab yall need to recreate that 1st pic. God bless @davido."

Obama DMW’s son celebrates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that late Obama DMW's son, Malik, joined the long list of close family members/crew that celebrated Davido on his 31st birthday.

In a post on his page, the young boy wrote a long epistle praising Davido and thanking him for treating him like a son.

According to Malik, the singer promised to help him since his father passed in 2021, and he never rejected him.

