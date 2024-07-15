A video of a young Nigerian barber who recently got a special blessing from Afrobeats superstar Davido has taken to social media to celebrate

In the viral clip, the young barber was spotted giving Davido a clean haircut and was flown into Lagos for Chivido 2024

The former DMW boss rewarded the young barber handsomely for giving him a smashing haircut for his wedding

Nigeria's international music superstar David Adeleke has once again shown how generous he could be after something he did for a young barber went viral.

A video of Davido gifting the hairstylist who cut his hair for his wedding with Chioma weeks ago has emerged online.

Netizens reacted after a video of Davido gifting the barber who cut his hair for Chivido 2024 leaked online. Photo credit: @davido/@mazitundednut

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the barber recorded the singer as he gifted him $1k for giving him a smashing haircut.

Does the haircut deserve the pay?

After the clip recently re-emerged online, it sparked reactions across social media platforms, with many sharing their thoughts about Davido's haircut.

In reaction to the gift, Hark hailed the singer while noting that he was beyond grateful to have given the singer his wedding haircut.

Below is an excerpt of his comment:

"I am beyond GRATEFUL to have given 001 @davido his WEDDING HAIRCUT... Another reason to be THANKFUL in 2024."

Davido seems to have a thing for barbers. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido got in an online exchange with an Abuja hairstylist who declared himself a Wizkid FC, not 30BG.

See when Hark cut Davido's hair for Chivido 2024:

Netizens share their thoughts about Davido's cut

See the reactions from netizens that trailed the viral clip:

@__youngy1:

"Let him show off, if you get your own. Hide am! If you kpai, your family members will use it to show off."

@diaryof_a_ukbarbie:

"He shows off too much. Audio he will collect it at the back off camera."

@prideofafrika:

"Why the camera?"

@nikkyssignature:

"It shows he was raised with love."

@cutest.grace:

"He’s got a pure heart..you gat no choice but love OBO."

@adaikwerre:

"Because of Davido I don dey use my son hair learn Barbing."

@maclean_btc:

"One twitter barber suppose deh enjoy like this and shave superstar every week but he prefer 30 minutes fame lol… Now he is back to reality."

@deepcoremelanin:

"He’s not even the one who made the reel.. The barber did. Yet y’all would still say he likes showcasing."

@jewel_derabii:

"@kallystouch Cho Cho Cho no let you dey street smart, you go dey abuse your helper, @davido no wrong you, you just h8te am for nothing, came at him unprovoked, you Gon learnnnnnn! Mumu."

@gallantpaid1:

"Something wey Naira marley Dey do wella."

