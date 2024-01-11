Weeks after going public about his beef with his ex-car dealer, Unique Motors, singer Portable acquires a new ride

In a series of posts, Portable had called out Unique Motors, accusing the auto dealership of breaching their contract

The Nigerian Street-pop artist Portable doesn't seem to have any plans to go back to the dealer as he acquires a new car from a different dealer

Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has sparked reactions online with a clip he recently shared on his social media pages.

In the trending new video, Portable showed off his new car, a Mercedez Benz GLE 350. This is coming weeks after the singer quarrelled with his former car dealer, Unique Motors.

Nigerian singer Portable trends online as he takes delivery of new ride's custom papers. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable had called out Unique Motors for reneging on a deal they had when he acquired a G-Wagon from its dealership.

After surviving a ghastly car accident with G-Wagon, Unique Motors was responsible for fixing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, after the car was fixed, it was returned to Portable.

Portable changes dealership acquires a new whip

In a post on his Instagram page, Portable was seen flaunting his new Mercedez Benz. During the video session, the singer revealed how much he acquired the car while showing that all the car papers had been handed to him.

Watch clips of Portable bragging about acquiring a new car:

Reactions trail Portable's video as he flaunts his new whip:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video:

@david_bigdreamz4:

"Congrats bro but e nor pass 25m no matter how clean."

@amara_shuga:

"Portable fit get money for account pass kesh oh, make una no whine Jesus."

@__nnandom:

"Make una help me tell portable say na ml 350 he buy o nor be gle abeg fans GLE ? ML NI?"

@ologomedia:

"Motor, come separate , documents come separate portable pity for us na."

@metoo3500:

"This car no pass 30m."

@ceo_m.k_black7:

"Na wo for Nigeria oh GLE 350 don reach 50 million now now well congratulations sha."

@thuglivinglarge:

"No allow this people dey upress you all this ones wey then they talk nah lie."

@officialkongaonline:

"Konga wa oni gbeh.. congrats omoolalomi."

@thuglivinglarge:

"I swear that car no pass 15m."

Portable shares how he bought his Benz via Fayawo

In a previous report, Legit recalls a video of Portable flaunting his newly acquired Mercedez Benz GLE 350.

Portable revealed in the viral clip how he acquired the new ride through "Fayawo, " a term used to describe illegal import and export.

In the same video, the singer was seen beaming with pride as he showed the car to his father.

Source: Legit.ng