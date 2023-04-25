Ghanaian rapper Medikal hugged Davido and exchanged some words with him as he attended the Nigerian artiste's show

Medikal was happy to see the artiste and applauded him for his hard work and inspirational musical journey

Medikal also called him "baddest", giving him his flowers for being an exceptional singer and staying relevant

Ghanaian rapper Medikal was seen hugging Nigerian superstar Davido in a video after the Omo Ada singer arrived in Nigeria for some music projects.

In the video posted on Instagram by the award-winning rapper on April 23rd, 2023, he hugged the Nigerian artiste at his "Timeless" concert held in Lagos, Nigeria. Medikal, despite seeing Davido sweating after his electrifying performance, decided to approach him and give him a brotherly hug.

Medikal said:

Love brother, love. Congratulations baddest!

The appreciative singer, who enjoyed Medikal's company, was all smiles as he threw his hands around his shoulders to thank him for his support. Some of Medikal and Davido's team members, excited to see the artistes showing love and support towards each other, shouted "baddest" in the background in response to the praises Medikal's showered on Davido.

Netizens reacted to the video of Medikal hugging Davido tightly in Nigeria

Some fans of the rapper who were excited to see him show support to his fellow artiste reacted positively to the video and showered him with love in the comment section

Botswana president shouts excitedly as he welcomes Davido to the country

Nigerian singer Davido is loved both at home and abroad, and sometimes, even distinguished dignitaries lose their cool upon meeting him.

The singer, on April 24, attended the Forbes Under 30 summit in Botswana, and he met with the country's president. This was after his energetic Timeless concert in Lagos on April 23.

In a video shared on his Instagram story channel, Mokgweetsi Masisi shouted Davido's name and laughed with joy as he sighted the singer.

