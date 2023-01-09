Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s New Year plan was recently made known on social media by his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua

Taking to his official Instagram page, the singer’s lawyer called Davido the GOAT and noted that he plans bigger and better things for 2023

Bobo also shared a photo of himself with the singer as he posted the news and netizens reacted to it

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, seems to have big plans for 2023 going by his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua’s post.

The singer’s close associate impressed many netizens after he took to his page to share Davido’s plan for the new year.

Bobo posted a throwback photo of himself with the singer having drinks and in his caption, he referred to him as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Fans react as Davido's lawyer shares singer's plan for 2023. Photos: @davido, @prince_ii

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Davido’s lawyer explained that the singer had said that 2023 shall be bigger and better and it will be so.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“2023. The says bigger and better. And so shall it be ⭐️❤️”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Davido’s lawyer reveals singer’s plan for 2023

A number of Davido’s fans trooped to his lawyer’s comment section to react to his post. Read what some of them had to say below:

skycity30bg:

"Amen oo we miss the number 1"

drealhayjay:

"We dey here 30bg "

reality_and_style:

"Miss you Davido ❤️ especially your IG stories"

updateroomblog:

"Amen!!! We miss him so much chai ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

favourcity10:

"Amen to that! Missed 001 and 002♥️♥️♥️"

ovicshoppers:

"Tell him we love and miss him so much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

chris_chimdiya1:

"Biggest in Africa 001 ❤️"

Bovi reveals he misses Davido

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has reacted to Davido’s long social media absence in an interesting way.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the socialite admitted to greatly missing the singer and revealed his plan for when Davido finally makes a reappearance.

According to Bovi, he is ready to go all out for any show Davido will be holding in 2023. He noted that no matter the date, he will be on a front row seat and singing along till he loses his voice.

Source: Legit.ng