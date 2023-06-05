New Ambassador Alert: Minimie Welcomes Basket Mouth on Board

Minimie, the makers of Nigerian Favourite noodle and chin chin brand, has announced Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basket mouth as its first ever brand ambassador.

Basket Mouth- a Nigerian comedian, actor, presenter, entrepreneur, and musician who is certainly one of the finest comedians in Africa and his comedy style has been described by many as being phenomenal.

The unveiling took place yesterday Thursday June 2nd, 2023 in Lagos where the contracts were signed as he was officially welcomed to the Minimie family which can otherwise be described as “the house of mad fun”.

Earlier on Thursday, the company released a teaser on its Instagram page displaying a silhouette while urging netizens to decode who its first ever Ambassador could be.

According to a statement made available by Minimie, the appointment of Basket mouth as its ambassador came at a strategic time and opportunity to deeply connect with its numerous consumers/ fans in the most entertaining manner which they have never anticipated. This alliance has equally been projected to further demonstrate Minimie’s continued support for the fast-evolving multi-billion-naira industry in Nigeria.

The partnership became imperative and can readily be linked to the obvious symmetry between Minimie and Basket mouth’s popularity with the Nigerian youth, his popular appeal, and his unarguable position in the comedy industry.

Minimie, the proudly Nigerian noodle and chin chin brand has over the years gained massive recognition for throwing its weight behind the comedy industry, a big supporter of everything fun, comedy and entertainment in general, so long that it brings smile to the faces of Nigerians, while helping to alleviate the level of stress and boredom which come with everyday hustle.

From sponsoring notable comedy shows in Nigeria to setting up a comedy Club aimed at identifying and grooming upcoming young talents, comedy skits support isn’t left out, all of these to support the exponential growth of the sector which in turn contributes significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria’s economy.

Here is a warning to Nigerians to sit back and anticipate the “mad fun” and hilarious moments that this partnership promises to spark both online and offline. Basket mouth remains the official face of Minimie Nigeria across all marketing campaigns while the contract lasts.

