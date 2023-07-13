Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently opened up about his plans to buy the whole of Lekki, a highbrow area in Lagos

In a video posted on Instagram, the Zazu Zeh crooner explained that Lekki took his car from him with the accident he had

The music star thanked God that it was only his car that was taken and not his life as he promised to buy the whole place

Controversial Nigerian musician, Portable, has now bragged about how he will buy the whole of Lekki, one of the highbrow areas in Lagos.

In a video posted on Instagram by @babyluvgram and spotted by Legit.ng, the Zazu Zeh crooner who was in the company of socialite Abu Abel and show promoter, Bankuli, shared his thoughts.

The music star who recently had an accident with his Brabus explained in the viral video that Lekki took his car from him, he then vowed to buy the whole place.

Fans react as Portable gives reason for wanting to buy the whole of Lekki. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to Portable, he will build a house in Lekki and if he is not able to do that, he will buy the whole place to use as a garden for his music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Zazu Zeh crooner added that Lekki looked for his trouble by taking his car but he thanks God they did not take his life.

He said:

“Don’t worry, Lekki took my car so he (Abul Abel) has promised me that I will have plenty of houses in Lekki. The land that took my car, I will build a house on it. If I don’t build a house on it, I will buy all the areas and use it as a garden or for music. I will buy the whole of Lekki, they have found my trouble here, they want to take my car, thank God it did not take my life.”

See the viral video below:

Netizens react as Portable promises to buy the whole of Lekki after it took his car from him

The video of Portable bragging about how he would buy the whole of Lekki soon went viral online and netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

mrphoriaapala:

“I love am die.”

iam_fortunate:

“Manager wey no fit follow am talk truth.”

fresh_____boi:

“Capping capri sun .”

folorunsho6526:

“This guy too dey talk too much .”

system_moore:

“Portable always got stories to tell. .”

notymemusic:

“Thank God for his life .”

djavu_omobabaoflagos:

“Thank God for his life @potablebabey make him dey calm down oo life na one. ”

Portable buys car for label signee who was taunted for helping him wash his car

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again in the news for his generousity to those close to him.

Just recently, the Zazu Zeh crooner decided to reward one of his record label signees, Young Duu, with a new car.

In a series of videos posted online by Portable and other well-wishers, Portable was seen noting that he bought the car for Young Duu after he was taunted for helping him wash his car.

Source: Legit.ng