Abroad-based Nollywood actor Prince Eke has cried out on social media after his mobile sim card got compromised

Eke accused the telecoms company of selling the special number he purchased in 2014 to another customer

According to the actor, the individual hacked into his bank account and cleaned out his entire money

Nollywood actor Prince Eke has bitterly ranted on social media following an unsatisfactory experience with a Nigerian-based telecommunications company.

In his Instagram post, Eke said he paid N80k for a sim card with a special number back in 2014, and now the telco has allegedly sold the same mobile digits to a new customer.

Actor Prince Eke calls out mobile service operator.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the number is linked to his bank account and he made sure to verify it in 2022 when he visited Nigeria.

Eke claimed a Chinese man now uses the number, and the individual managed to clean out the money in his bank account.

“@airtelnigeria sold my line to someone (Chinese man) who just hacked into my bank account,” his post read.

Fans react to Prince Eke's post

royalcrush14 said:

"So sorry to hear this! Why are some pple so cruel..."

officialbennyiykeb said:

"@airtelnigeria match forward, collect .. what did you just do to my brother?"

lingtondc said:

"Everything in Nigeria are just annoying y u no change everything when u got there?"

iamroseofficia said:

"But if u don't recharge ur airtel line for a year, airtel will deactivate ur number and give someone else that's if ur airtel line isn't recharged for a year..."

