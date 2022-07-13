Excited Sola Sobowale Announces She Is Set to Star in a New Bollywood Movie
- Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has gone international as she's set to star in a new upcoming Bollywood blockbuster movie
- The King Of Boys lead actress announced the new project she was set to start working on in a post on her Instagram page
- The actress also revealed in the announcement that filming of the new project will be done in India
Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale can't contain the excitement in her belly as she takes to her page to announce that she will be working with the record-breaking Indian director/executive Producer, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja.
The impressionable actress also revealed that filming of the new Bollywood/Nollywood movie will be done in the second most populated country on earth, India.
The veteran actress also, further revealed that she will be playing a very dynamic role in the upcoming project and can't wait to share the experience with her fans.
In her own words, Sola Sobowale wrote;
I am so excited to announce that I will be working with record breaking Director/Exec Producer, @HamishaDaryaniAhuja on her upcoming project! And… get this....we will be going to India to film! I will be playing a very dynamic role in this project and cannot wait for you to watch it.
Are you as excited as I am ???
See the reactions of Nigerians to this to Sola Sobowale's post
@realmercyaigbe
"Congratulations ma ❤️❤️"
@sharonooja
"Yesss mama"
@hamishadaryaniahuja
"Let’s go aunty Sola!!! ❤️❤️"
@bettyirabor
"Yes, we are excited and happy for you. "
@falcao_lion
"Congratulations but make the movie be show on #Netflix #cinema too cost this days"
@naomitolulopedaniel
"Go Mama! #oba to the world "
RMD and others feature in the first Nollywood-Bollywood movie
"I love you Tacha": US rapper, Nicki Minaj, tells BBNaija star on IG Live, video trends with hilarious reactions
Legit.Ng recalls that some years back actors like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Dima-Okojie and Broda Shaggy, to name a few, all featured in the first Nollywood-Bollywood movie "Namaste Wahala".
Namaste Wahala was directed and produced by Indian filmmaker Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. She's the record-breaking director and executive producer of the upcoming movie Sola Sobowale is set to star on.
Movies are a way to tell stories that are special or peculiar to a people. And interracial stories of Nigerians and their Asian counterparts are one that hasn't gotten explored enough.
