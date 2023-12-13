Davido's first child Imade, is fast growing into a fashion icon despite her age, and a recent video of her sparked reactions

In the clip filmed by her mum, Imade wore a green dress, a denim jacket and white shoes to match

Sophia praised her child for having an incredible taste, and netizens have commended her for raising Imade right

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido's first child, Imade, got netizens gushing over her and her mum, Sophia Momodu.

A viral video of the entrepreneur praising her daughter for putting together a stylish outfit for school.

Netizens react to Imade's video Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Imade, who was in Paris recently, wore a green gown, denim jacket, and matching shoes. She admired herself in the mirror as her mum praised her endlessly.

Sophia, who called out Davido for being a deadbeat dad, praised her daughter for making her proud of her outfit choice and affirmed that she oozed class.

She revealed that Imade, who already had her bags, dressed herself for her picture day at school and got her blushing as she warned her schoolmates to look out for her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Imade's video

joyaustin4743:

"Good job Sophia. Child still looks her age. No excesses. No wigs. No breaching of her skin. Age appropriate behavior. Sophia deserves a medal. The child sure has class not just money."

itz_ritagold:

"Sophia deserves not just her flowers bt her garden. She’s grooming Imade so well."

zambezzy:

"Well brought up, child cute and respectful and dressed age appropriate."

naijaglamdoll:

"This is soo cute and soo age appropriate. Love seeing little girls dressing as little girls and not growing up too fast!!"

heyfeyzeeno:

"Awwww, why did I still picture her so small…the way kids grow, she’s so cute."

princessuvbi:

"I love how she dresses her always.. Imade is a blessed child."

lucciestreats:

"Love this girl. Her Mum is doing an awesome job."

Sophia says Davido is dead to her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia sparked emotions online with comments she made during her Instagram live session that went viral.

Sophia, who was on IG Live updating her fans and followers about her life and what she had been up to, got infuriated at people asking her about her baby daddy, Davido.

She said the singer was dead and buried to her.

Source: Legit.ng