A young Nigerian man has gone viral after sharing an impressive video of his newly built bungalow on social media

While sharing the video, the proud house owner noted that nothing was too small and advised everyone to always be grateful

Excited netizens flooded the comments section of the video with congratulatory messages and well-wishes

A Nigerian man, Alex, has expressed his utmost joy on social media over his latest achievement which he was proud of.

Alex shared a video via his official account on TikTok and netizens stormed the comments section to congratulate him.

Nigerian man shows off his bungalow Photo credit: @askofalex7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

House owner flaunts his achievement

The happy man identified on the platform as @ask_of_alex7 disclosed that he was grateful for his recently completed bungalow.

He showcased the keys to the fine house and the exterior with a great feeling of pride and fulfilment.

The young man also used the opportunity to advise his viewers to be grateful because nothing is too small.

He wrote:

“Nothing is too small. Be grateful. All grateful.”

Reactions as man shows off bungalow

The TikTok video ignited lots of congratulatory messages from netizens who shared in his joy and tapped into his blessing.

Young Engineer Etin said:

“Congratulations you get luck oo from dangote hand.”

STARBOY said:

“I just dey congratulate people since morning for this TikTok, my turn go soon reach, God will do it for me l believed, congratulations to everyone that has done it, many more congrats to come.”

@yuppiefunds said:

“Congratulations bro.”

Ibro scold said:

“God plz I want big congratulations to me and family.”

YoungBoi reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@mhizbellagold30 said:

"This is our testimony before ending of this year we must use this sound amen.”

Bossman reacted:

“Congratulations mine soon insha Allah.”

Dannymay weather reacted:

“You build this kind house you say nothing is too small? E be like you no know how much for Rent this days.”

Adex Sulex said:

“Congratulations on your new home.”

Watch the video below:

Man builds mud house with N1.3 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video showing a newly-built mud house received over 720k views on TikTok alone.

What made the video more interesting is that Lawrance did not use bricks for the house. Instead, he made use of mud and sticks, which were later plastered with cement.

Source: Legit.ng