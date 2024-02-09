Nigerian-renowned actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde flaunted the spectacular joy of being a mother

Legit.ng previously reported that the screen goddess added her new age on February 7, with stunning pictures that broke the net

In a recent sensational post, Omotola celebrated her young, beautiful daughter, whom she also shares the same birthday date with

It’s one thing to be a proud parent, and it’s another to share the same birthday with the one who has made it so.

Nigerian super actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was filled with joy as she jointly celebrated her birthday with that of her beautiful daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde.

Omotola Jalade shares birthday with daughter. Credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star added a new age alongside her daughter on February 7 but announced her child’s celebration two days later.

In a heartfelt post, she expressed her appreciation to her creator for giving her an amazing being to mother and nurture.

Omotola beckoned on all her fans and followers to join in honouring her daughter’s special day.

"People of OsexyNation … if your hands are not too busy. Please Help me Wish this Amazing daughter @miiimiii_e a Happy birthday too.

"She’s my birthday mate and Life Twinnie… and as you know? My official Birthday public celebration ends on Sunday when you guys go into football again.”

See her post people

Fans celebrate Omotola and daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amarakanu:

"Happy Birthday beautiful "

k0lawoleajibade:

"Happy birthday beautiful mimi , God bless you, amen."

chiscoude:

"Happy birthday Mimi as you add a year to your age wullnp."

marison324:

"Happiest birthday wishes Dear I wish you everything Good the world has to offer and may u be the best among ur peers IJN Amen."

surprisepackages.ng:

"Happy birthday beautiful, she is her daddy’s twineee."

Source: Legit.ng