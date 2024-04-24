Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to flaunt her houses to the joy of fans

Just recently, the movie star shared a photo showing off her impressive living area as well as another video showing her second abode

The snaps drew a series of reactions from her fans and colleagues with many of them congratulating her

Top Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has caused a stir on social media after unveiling her two houses.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of snaps of her abode with captions to announce them.

Fans react to snaps of Eniola Badmus' houses. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In one post, the die-hard Tinubu supporter posted photos of her impressive living room and noted in her caption that it was her dwelling place. She also revealed that she did the interior herself.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a subsequent post, Badmus shared a video of another living room with an entirely different set up. She explained that it was her second dwelling place and also that she did the interior.

In her words:

“My other dwelling place. Interior by @eniola_badmus”

See the video below:

Fans and celebs react to Eniola Badmus’ houses

The video and photos of Eniola Badmus’ houses impressed some of her fans and celebrity colleagues. Some of them took to her comment section to celebrate with her.

Read some of their comments below:

iyaboojofespris:

“Congratulations dear ❤️.”

sewedolagos:

“I pray that God rains down children that will scatter this beautiful dwelling place. Congratulations.”

tunde_praise:

“Continue oppression number 2 @eniola_badmus.”

Nickycoverings:

“Congratulations Enny.”

Officialtoyinadewale:

“Beautiful Congrats Dear ❤️.”

Officialchukwufrankl:

“Yu are living the life jare ❤️.”

mirabellenaturales:

“Abi make I show for weekend ni ? This is beautifully beautiful…..”

wapido.stitches:

“Enibad,May Almighty God provide us with good home also❤️.”

_______barokah:

“Momma abeg you no need home girl .”

Lashepretty:

“Momma, let me come and spend weekend with u❤️.”

jennysparkle_1:

“Your house is the prettiest i have seen so far.”

Comedianebiye:

“If I come this house e go hard to go back home o .”

oyewaleakinade:

“This act is done by folks with low self esteem. Petty acts.”

holayek25:

“Poverty mindset…”

Udosweet:

“Let the poor breath .”

bouquiotus:

“How many dwelling place do u have Big sis they are lovely thou.”

Georgina Onuoha knocks Eniola Badmus for arresting TikToker

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha accused her colleague Eniola Badmus of detaining and intimidating the influencer who defamed her.

A Tiktoker named Ego asserted that Eniola was a professional pimp. She added that she had once connected an acquaintance of hers with a wealthy man.

In response to her colleague's actions, Georgina Onuoha stated that the Tiktoker should have been prosecuted for defamation instead of being arrested. She stated that defamation was not a crime that necessitated an arrest.

Source: Legit.ng