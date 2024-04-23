A Nigerian student's chance encounter with a TikTok celebrity during her exams generated significant online attention

A Nigerian student who encountered a TikTok star while sitting for her exams has garnered online attention.

In a video that went viral, the young lady captured the TikTok celebrity preparing to sit for her pre-university exams.

The video left many viewers astonished to discover that the talented musician, known for her popular music covers, was still a student herself, preparing for her future academic pursuits, as shown by @certifiedlighti.

Adå said:

“Me thinking it's even Qing Madi SMH.”

Omah wrote:

“My own be say why u tag those people wey u tag wettin concern them.”

Katie commented:

“E reach our turn them no give us novel this year for jamb Alike.”

Qwinn bae:

“Did you take ur phone to jamb hall.”

Slim edition:

“See people wey u tag.”

ToCHI:

“Make we Dey fly?”

Queenceline:

“Are u meant to carry phone to the hall.”

Blessingmary:

“So should we boil rice?”

Mummy's BoyA:

“Na the likes wey you get pain me pass.”

Excel:

“She is too fine.”

