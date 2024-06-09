Rivalry within the entertainment industry is a major thing, and it has always existed; the recent social media war between Davido and Wizkid isn't particularly a new thing

Before Wizkid and Davido's war, there was King Sunny Ade and Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted the five biggest rivalries that the Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed over the last 4 decades

Fans usually stir up rivalries between artists, dancers, comedians, and actors, especially in the entertainment industry. Fans of different artists typically want to prove that their favourite performer is the best, so they compare their wins, achievements, awards, and global recognition.

However, these rivalries become so fierce that the artists become involved and even start channelling anger into their crafts.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted the 5 fiercest rivalries witnessed over the last 4 decades in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Source: Instagram

We've witnessed great music battles between Vector and M.I Abaga, the same as Ruggedman and Mode 9.

But some rivalries have stood out over time and stood heads and shoulders above others. In this article, Legit.ng highlights the five greatest rivalries that the Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed over the last three decades.

King Sunny Ade vs Chief Ebenezer Obey

Many in this generation might not know much about these two rivalries in the 1980s and 1990s.

This was one of the biggest and fiercest rivals witnessed in the Nigerian music industry.

At the time, the industry was starting to become a major sector. Some young artists, including Ayinde Barrister, Ayinla Omowura, Sir Shina Peters, and others, were breaking out and holding it down in different genres.

But the toast of that era was King Sunny Ade and Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey. The rivalry between the two artists was legendary.

However, years later, the pair came out to note that they were never rivals, and they used their perceived enmity to sell records and make more money.

They also noted that they used each other as motivation. King Sunny Ade, in a recent interview, revealed that at some point at the peak of his career, he and Chief Commander were both using the same PR and marketing agency to sell their records.

Genevieve Nnaji vs Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Another major rivalry in the Nigerian entertainment industry, which was a major talking point at its height, was that of Nollywood actresses Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

Both multi-talented actresses were the talk of the town in the early and mid-2000s. The actresses dominated the Nigerian movie scene for over two decades, and it was nearly impossible for some competition to outdo each other not to have existed between them at the time.

One of the high points of the actresses' rivalry was when Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde dabbled into the music industry and dropped a couple of singles. Months later, Genevieve also went that route with her hit track, Power of My Fist.

However, it is important to note that neither of the actresses acknowledged that they never strived to outdo each other.

Funke Akindele vs Toyin Abraham

One rivalry in the Nigerian entertainment industry that is of recent memory is between Nollywood actresses and filmmakers Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

The rivalry between Toyin and Funke Akindele reached its peak in 2021 and 2022. However, it started earlier, as both actresses tried to outdo each other as the biggest female filmmakers in the Yoruba movie industry.

They competed in 2022 for the best and highest-grossing movie in Nigeria. Funke Akindele's movie Battle on Bukka Street and Ijakumo clash at the box office; it became apparent that the competition between the actresses was real.

However, recently, Toyin Abraham tried to reach out to Funke Akindele, hailing her for the success of A Tribe Called Judah, which hit N1bn at the Nigerian box office.

Alhaji Alabi Pasuma vs Dr Saheed Osupa

Rivalries in the Fuji section of the Nigerian entertainment scene are not new at all. Before Saheed Osupa and Alabi Pasuma locked horns, there was that of Ayinde Barrister and Ayinla Kollington.

In the late 2000s, Pasuma and Saheed Osupa were at loggerheads as they fought to determine the king of Fuji music.

Pasuma, who used to be regarded as Arabambi Oga Nla 3, constantly threw jabs at Saheed Osupa.

The latter was, however, a hard nut to crack as he fought back and threw bigger shades at Pasuma and his boss, K1 de Ultimate.

Those were great times in Fuji music. However, this competition ended when both Fuji artists started working together and attending each other's parties.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Saheed Osupa paid a condolence visit to Pasuma when he lost his mum.

Wizkid Vs Davido

The biggest modern rivalry in the Nigerian music industry, and maybe in all of music, is the rift between Wizkid FC and 30BG.

Both artists recently stirred major chaos on social media when they attacked each other in a series of tweet jabs and exchanges.

These exchanges came months after both artists had hung out in December, and Wizkid even visited Davido's home after he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

The recent exchanges between both artists has re-ignited the hate between the fans of both artists, and it has been one hell of a ride for neutrals.

