Musician Chief Ebenezer Obey recently clocked 81 and was lovingly celebrated by fans and admirers

The celebration, however, didn’t end on social media as Obey spent the day with orphans and inmates of Leper Colony

Videos from the two locations surfaced on social media and more congratulatory messages poured in for him

Veteran gospel musician, Chief Ebenezer Obey received an outpour of love from many Nigerians on Monday, April 3rd, as he celebrated his 81st birthday.

Recent videos making the rounds on social media gave fans an idea about how the multiple award-winning entertainer spent his special day.

Chief Obey paid a visit to orphans at the Stella Obasanjo Home in Abeokuta where he got to spend time with the kids. A video captured the moment the former 'juju' music legend arrived at the home alongside some family members.

A life band stationed at the centre serenaded the birthday boy with some of his old songs as he made his way to his seat.

A different clip captured the moment members of staff and friends joined Chief Obey in cutting his birthday cake.

After rounding up activities at the Stella Obasanjo Home, Chief Obey made a second trip to Iberekodo where he spent time with inmates of the Leper Colony.

More congratulatory messages pour in for Chief Obey

rachaelfadele said:

"I’m wishing you many more years in good Health In Jesus Mighty Name Amen . Happy Birthday BABA EOF. It’s well with your Body Soul and Spirit In Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

lolaoge said:

"Eyaaa, baba commander, happy birthday sir, live long in gud health and sound mind in Jesus mighty name."

waleojoye_kulodo_ayibi said:

"Happy birthday to you, Sir. May the Almighty God grant you sound health and long life. Amen."

aoludotun said:

"Happy 81st birthday to chief Ebenezer obey fabiyi, my music idol. Enjoy the rest of your years sir."

