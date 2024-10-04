The Big Brother Naija grand finale is almost here, and fans and viewers are putting in their best shots for their favourite housemate

The TV game show, which has run for ten weeks, would have the winner go home with N100 million worth of prizes

A recent video saw the moment a provision seller single-handedly campaigned for Kellyrae

As the grand finale for Big Brother Naija season 9, No Loose Guard season, draws near, fans and viewers are doing everything they can to give their favourite housemates the best support.

A video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok saw the moment an elderly woman who sells provision and toiletries campaign for Kellyrae, one of the housemates on the show.

Petty trader begs customers to vote for BBNaija Kellyrae. Credit: @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

The woman used a cardboard sheet to make a banner in the shop, asking people to vote for the reality TV star.

The viral clip captured when a customer came to her shop, and the petty trader instructed them to vote for her fave, Kellyrae.

The customer in question was stunned by the gesture and asked how she could vote.

See the TikTok video below:

What Kellyrae promised Kassia

In a previous report, Kassia was utterly grateful to her fans for making Kellyrae's life easier by voting her out of the Big Brother Naija season 9 show.

The Big Brother Naija housemate was one of the three evicted from the show after receiving the lowest number of votes, leaving her husband in the house.

She asked fans to vote for him with full force as he had already promised her a trip to Brazil.

Recall that their management had earlier told fans to focus their energy and votes on campaigning for Kellyrae to win the show, as the married couple already agreed.

Odumodu Blvck reacts to Onyeka and Chinwe's fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, reacted to the BBNaija No Loose Guard drama between Onyeka and Chinwe.

Recall that shortly after their Saturday night party on the show, Onyeka exchanged heated words with the returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe.

Onyeka started to trend on social media following her altercation with the three ladies, who stirred things up on the show upon their return.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng