Nigerian actor Yul Edochie buzzed the internet once more with the recent post he made about his daughter Danielle

In the sensational clip that caught everyone's attention pretty Danielle was seen advertising a skin brand

The filmmaker listed out the young model's qualities and subtly mentioned one of her flaws, igniting several takes online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has taken a moment out of his busy schedule to eulogise his daughter, Danielle, on social media.

This coming days after the young beauty model deliberately yanked off her surname off her social media platforms.

Yul Edochie admires daughter's beauty. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the recent update, Yul praised his only female hair and dubbed her Nigeria's next superstar after sharing a video of her advertising a skincare business.

The actor went on to laud her for her beauty, brains, and swag, noting that her tenacity makes her a true offspring of Yul-Edochie.

"Nigeria's next superstar. @d3forareason Too much beauty, too much brain, too much swag, stubborn to the core. Pure Yul-Edochie blood. E pain you, hug transformer."

See his post below:

Nigerians come for Yul Edochie:

Many pointed out if the actor didn't notice that his daughter had removed her surname from her social media bio and questioned him for being silent.

See their comments below:

queen1sheba:

"Her new name is D3 for a Reason. Yul I hope you know you are the reason oooooh??? Okay I dey pass."

globalkiddiesclothings:

"She’s not stubborn, she’s just tough and you made her tougher. She’s brave and beautiful."

sammy_a_charles:

"Y u delete that person that say u won't respect urself until she blocku, u run delete the guy msg , that msg get u shaaaa."

vyels_v:

"Who e suppose pain yul???? Is anyone dragging your daughter with you??? Or your seeking attention from your daughter??? It's this bad???? Jeez."

its_lenty:

"Please someone balance me here..... is being called stubborn a good thing??? Maybe I'm on the wrong side of the world because why would a grown man be proud of the word STUBBORN."

judy_first_pikin_get_belle:

"Yul she will still not reply you!!!! I guess that’s what made u really mad because she did not acknowledge your birthday wishes towards."

Yul's message to daughter on 19th birthday triggers reactions

The Nollywood actor and online preacher was in a celebration mood as his daughter and first child, Danielle, turned 19 today, April 10.

Yul, who has been repeatedly dragged over his decision to take a second wife, shared a clip of him from a movie scene where he acted as a father who wanted to give out millions to make his daughter smile.

He also spoke about taking action against anyone who dared to hurt her.

Source: Legit.ng