Comedian Real Warri Pikin put up a fun video of her and her husband in an excited mood before Arsenal's game against Chelsea

The comedian, who is a Chelsea supporter, tipped the Blues to defeat Arsenal with or without Cole Palmer

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Arsenal thrashed Chelsea in a 5-0 scoreline, spurring hilarious reactions from Nigerians who flooded her comment section to console her

Nigerian comedian and actress Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, has spurred hilarious reactions from Nigerians following her favourite Premier League club, Chelsea's 5-0 defeat to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 23.

Warri Pikin, who made headlines over her weight loss, rooted for Chelsea to defeat the Gunners with or without their star player Cole Palmer.

Warri Pikin and husband tipped Chelsea to beat Arsenal. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

She shared a sweet video of her and her husband getting ready to watch the match and added a caption that read:

"ARSENAL VS CHELSEA In few minutes I’m excited it’s about to be a beautiful night!!! I nor fit wait for Chelsea to drink arsenal blood, Palmer or no Palmer we mount."

Watch the video Real Warri Pikin shared before the match below:

Netizens tease Warri Pikin and hubby

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments as fans taunted the comedian and her husband following their favourite Premier League club's defeat.

crazeclown:

"Omo let’s not talk about the after match."

do2dtun:

"Nothing for you this night. Just sleep for sitting room."

de__aquila:

"Gosh someone check on @realwarripikin is 4-0 already and to think am a Chelsea fan too."

mofedamijo:

"Ikechukwu’s sorry o. I love you and my Pikin but no obloblo tonight cos Chelsea go collect."

chinonsoarubayi:

"Nne sorry oooh! Take heart!!! Na Chelsea collect."

tobenobert:

"How it started vs How it's going."

emmapassions:

"How e come be na??? Nothing for you this night o."

lanremakunevents:

"eya sorry oo no vex. please no go face my sister with anger oo no be she do u oo na kai wey u sell give us do u ooo."

Why fan dragged Warri Pikin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a fan known as Nonye King faulted the comedian's remark on going to the gym after her weight loss surgery.

Warri Pikin stated that she needed to visit the gym to lose weight further and maintain her stature.

In response, King said that Nigerian celebrities often do not speak the truth and explained what the comedian should have done.

Source: Legit.ng