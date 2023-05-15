Veteran actress Rita Edochie came for Judy Austin as she celebrated Yul Edochie’s first wife on Mother’s Day

In an admirable social media post, the veteran mentioned that she only acknowledges May as the only wife of the actor

Rita Edochie shared a video collage dedicated to May Edochie and wished her a blissful Mother’s Day celebration

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has used every chance to slam the supposed second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, as she continues to defend May Edochie.

On Mother's Day, the actress resorted to her official social media on Sunday, May 14, to post a lovely collage moment of May Edochie, praising her as the actor’s only wife.

According to her, May is the one and only wife of Yul Edochie, adding that any other wife is counterfeit.

Amid the marital saga, Rita Edochie wished May a lovely Mother’s Day while she mocked Judy Austin.

"Happiest Mothering Sunday to the one and only Yul Edochie’s wife we know Queen May Yul Edochie. Any other na counterfeit," she wrote.

See her post below

Nigerians react Rita Edochie's post

realucheebere:

"My war lord my ngabasi nwanyi I trust you giiiiiiiiiii dem vawulence."

iamuzorich:

"Abeg Yul shouldn't be forced on Queen May. She deserves her sanity at this point. Marriage is not a ticket to heaven. She should leave in peace before her enemy will rest in peace all cos of marriage. Happy mothering Sunday to you and queen May."

charity.chris_:

"Na this kind mother in-law I want , no b fly away peter fly-away paul . God abeg."

abinatu_bangs_:

"With all the unfollow u nor stopam happy for u mamaMay Your children always have someone who will standing for them while u are no more inshall Allah❤️❤️❤️."

sharonsherrif12:

"Repeat!!! Repeat!!! Repeat!!! The rest are others . Queen May na the only Wife ooooo. Kenyans are happy over here . Nasoooooo."

Man tells May to divorce Yul, blames her for son's death

A social media influencer identified as Nasco distinguished himself from the multitude of netizens supporting Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, over their marital saga.

The content creator made a video that has since gone viral to blast May Edochie.

In the clip, the young man encouraged May to file for divorce if she was tired of the marriage rather than putting her husband up for online trolls.

