The 16 years jail term of actor, Baba Ijesha, has been trailed by mixed reactions, and a writer, Sir David Onyemaizu, has joined the conversation

Davido feels the comic actor was lured into a trap that he fell for by his colleagues Iyabo Ojo and comedian Princess

He further stated that the actor would have learnt a lesson or two as they played on his weakness

A writer with Twitter username Sir Davido Onyemaizu has dropped his two cents about comic actor Baba Ijesha's 16 years jail term for molesting a minor.

Davido was of the opinion that Baba Ijesha's entertainment colleagues, Iyabo Ojo and comedian Princess set a trap for him, and he obviously fell for it.

Writer calls out Iyabo Ojo and Princess for setting a trap for Baba Ijesha. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @yableftonline @princesscomedian

Source: Instagram

He said the trap might be due to some misgivings he has had with his female colleagues and hoped that he has learnt his lessons.

The Twitter user further stated that Baba Ijesha was not right to have anything to do with a minor but maintained that he was fooled.

According to David:

"They baited him, lured him in with his weakness. Ensured he was in a compromised position and sealed his fate with hard evidence. Not because they are champions against sexual molestation against women. But to score personal points against him."

David concluded that Princess and Iyabo Ojo were not fighting for the cause of women who are being molested.

Read his post below:

Nigerians react to David's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to David's account about Baba Ijesha's case.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

Choplifekitchenlagos:

"Doesn’t change the fact that JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!!!!! If you like write project and defend it David."

Ayobami_ade:

"It seems this one is creating room for Princess to give him his own share of curses."

Db_naturals_:

"Personal point? Should they have allowed a child abuser to be walking free? Now you term perverting and child abuse “weakness”.. Omo this country are full of enablers."

Leaddyskincare:

"Justice has been served, that’s the most important thing. Your opinion for your pocket!"

Princess and I acted movie script: Baba Ijesha changes details of assault case

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the lingering child abuse case involving comic actor Baba Ijesha and Princess stirred massive reactions on social media after another angle about it emerged.

The actor had told a Lagos court that Princess and himself acted in a movie production about the incident.

The defendant claimed Princess wanted him to act the role of a playboy in the movie, and he shared a printout of Whatsapp chats between himself and the comedian as evidence to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Source: Legit.ng