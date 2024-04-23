Wizkid recently joined a Twitter space for the first time, and his reaction while addressing fans has gone viral

In the viral, the Afrobeats star could be heard querying what was going on and how the space works

The singer's reaction has since stirred hilarious comments from fans and non-fans on social media

Nigerian international act Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid recently showed his fun side after finally joining a Twitter space, now known as X Space, for the first time.

In the viral audio, Wizkid's famous disc jockey DJ Tunez invited the singer to a Twitter space.

Upon joining the space for the first time, Wizkid, who is a first-time user, was heard asking people what they were doing there.

“What is this thing you people are doing," the singer could be heard saying.

Tunez explained to the singer that it was a place where Twitter people log on to discuss things instead of typing.

Following the explanation, Wizkid proceeded to greet fans in a funny way while speaking the Yoruba language. He said, “Enle o eyin werey, popsi yin kin yin oh," which means, “Hello, mad people. Your dad is greeting you.”

Listen to the audio as Wizkid joins Twitter space for the first time

Netizens react as Wizkid join X space

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

onlyonedin_:

"werey dey call him fans werey."

f_anthony8:

"Everything about big wiz dey give me joy pass my girlfriend."

wale_more1:

"E sweet me."

starboydeji:

"you no go love wizkid ke ?"

princesspinki_988:

"But machala dress sense is top notch he looks so good in anything he wears."

amuludun_tvblog:

"Wizkid get bad mouth i swr now I know why he always dey silent cus if he talk na bomb."

callme_hotchoko:

"Big Wiz nor get time for internet shii."

