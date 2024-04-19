Davido’s recently held Timeless concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York got netizens talking after a video of Chioma went viral

In the trending clip, the music star’s wife was seen not singing the part of Davido’s Unavailable lyrics that addressed his alleged cheating

Chioma’s behaviour after Davido’s performance got to that part of the song tickled many Nigerians and they dropped funny comments

Popular Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s wife Chioma drew the reactions of netizens after a video of her at the singer’s Timeless concert at the Madison Square Garden went viral.

Recall that Davido recently sold out the MSG in New York and his wife Chioma was spotted supporting him despite the recent cheating allegations that made the rounds.

Fans react to video as Chioma refuses to sing Davido's cheating lyrics. Photos: @thechefchi, @folazfab / X

One of Davido’s cousins, Folasade Adeleke, took to her official X page to share a video from the Timeless concert showing her with Chioma and Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, dancing to the singer’s Unavailable performance.

In the clip, Chioma had joined Folasade and Bobo to do the popular Unavailable moves. However, her countenance changed after her husband started singing the part of his song that addressed his alleged cheating.

The DMW boss’ cousin and his lawyer seemed oblivious of the lyrics and were seen dancing, however Chioma stopped dancing and singing at that point of the song until it passed.

Reactions as Chioma refuses to sing cheating lyrics

Shortly after the video went viral, many netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts. A number of them were amused to see how Chioma ignored the cheating part of the Davido song. Read some of their comments below:

mayor__dayo:

“The lyrics no sit well for the babe ear .”

optub_clothings:

“Chioma doesn’t know the lyrics but it’s fine .”

angel_payton_:

“We know the lyrics pass him wife lol.”

folarh_a:

“Queen no epp dem sing dis part oooo .”

dagogo.jpeg:

“Chioma mood change when e reach “shey I carry woman,shey na man I for carry””

cy.cintia:

“It’s how Chioma didn't sing that carry woman part for me.”

francescasophia9:

“And Una Dey talk say make Chioma leave Davido?? o wrong nau.”

Oluola_ola:

“Chioma having to stomach the BS. Praying for her to have the strength and wisdom to handle it and not feel any remorse that may be boiling inside her till it spills out.”

A1_honeyed:

“❤ iya ibeji didn’t sing it all but it’s ok.”

Davido shares fun pictures with Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido posted lovely pictures after losing the Grammy award.

The singer became a subject of discussion after he lost in the categories he was nominated for.

In one of the pictures, he was seen adjusting his wife's skirt as they rocked matching outfits.

