Actress Ashabi Simple has penned a message to the love of her life, Portable, on their 2nd courtship anniversary

The mother of one shared a fun video of her with Portable as she gushed about the singer and her love for him

Ashabi Simple, in her message, said she never regretted choosing Portable as her man, stirring reactions online

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, are celebrating their second courtship anniversary on Thursday, June 6.

Ashabi, who is in Qatar, gushed about Portable, revealing every day with him has been a blessing for her.

Ashabi Simple shares fun video of her with Portable Zazu. Credit: @ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

The actress, who has no regrets about her relationship with Portable, prayed to God for knowledge and Wisdom she and the singer need to keep moving their union forward,

Sharing an adorable video of her with the Zazu crooner, Ashabi wrote in a caption:

"Wow it’s already 2 years of courtship with you ayomi , I bless the day I met u again , because you've been my happiness ever since and am so happy I choose you , have never regret choosing you because I wasn’t force to you and I love you for no reason or condition. I thank GOD for standing by us through our thick and thin."

Expressing her love for Portable, Ashabi wrote:

"I love you so much , my heart beats only for you , my feelings for you have been as strong as d rock that can’t break easily , words can’t explain how much I cherish you ayomi , loving u less is a sin. I wanna b urs forever till death do us apart HAPPY 2nd years of courtship to us my ijogbon mint choco my happiness my mentor love of mylife."

See Ashabi Simple's post below:

Reactions trail Ashabi Simple's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

expensive_shugga:

"Inside the 2 yrs,ur son is 1yr and you are 9 months ,hmmm.Congratulations."

samueladuramigba9:

"2 years and u don see 10 years shege congratulations oh olohun ah Shey yin lo re ara yin kal who get d man gangan sef no do anniversary all dis to turn favorite."

ifeoluwa5:

"Swear say u bless the day u met him."

oreoluwa_ola_bisi:

"Hope say he posted the anniversary too? congratulations understanding wife."

Why Portable dragged Ashabi Simple

The Zeh Nation boss stirred reactions online after he berated his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

Portable dropped a video criticizing her for daring to use his social relevance to advertise for his fans.

His continued vituperations made fans wonder what Ashabi Simple saw in him.

Source: Legit.ng