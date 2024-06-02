Actress Funke Akindele proved that beyond making her fans happy with her movies, she can also make her church denomination ecstatic

She made a public donation to 20 branches of the Celestial Church of Christ for the children's department for their juvenile harvest

Different branches dropped their account details on her Instagram page which made her fans proud

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is a proud member of the Celestial Church of Christ and has contributed to the juvenile harvest celebrations.

On her Instagram page on Sunday, June 2, the Nollywood blockbuster queen noted that she wanted to bless some branches of the church with N100k each.

She said that the money was for 20 branches and prayed for the children.

Several branches of the church posted their account details in her comments and thanked her. Some fans expressed their gratitude to her and admitted that she does more charity work offline.

Her colleagues were not left out as they thanked her for her kindness.

See Funke's post below:

Fans hail Funke Akindele

Some fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her post. See some of the comments below:

@denrele_edun:

"I am a Celestial Church on my own. My industry children are the congregation and we wear Akpolas under our Sultanas! Are we included too?"

@emini_aaraoluwa:

"N2m, my brain dey quick calculate even when I no send am. Doctor said it’s sapa effect."

@the_bimboakisanya:

"Funke mi, may God Almighty continue to guide & guard your steps & may you never know sorrow. Thanks for all you do."

@ayosojumiadeniyi:

"I know you do even more in secret. God that sees it all will reward you kindly."

@mzwunmi1:

"I'm sure Mama did more than 20 churches. May God continue to enrich your pocket."

@meelahmalia_collectibles:

"@funkejenifaakindele Messiah Parish Mushin received the alert. Thanks so much my queen they are praying for you. May God replenish your pocket. They all sent their regards, mama."

@neeceebosslady:

"God bless you and yours."

GAC Motors gifts Funke Akindele new car

Legit.ng earlier reported that GAC Motors had given Funke a brand new automobile at her event 'A Toast to Funke Akindele.'

In the video which was sighted online, the company appreciated all her efforts in the movie industry.

The new gift, which was white in colour, was decorated with a red ribbon as the actress happily checked it out.

