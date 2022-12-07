Singer Burna Boy was among the top celebrities who attended the just concluded BFA ceremony in the UK

An interesting highlight from the night happened when Burna got on stage and called on Stormzy to help him read the teleprompter

The video has since gone viral in the online community with Nigerians making reference to Tinubu’s recent Chatham House interview

Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently attended the British Fashion Awards (BFA) in the UK and he had an amazing time at the ceremony.

A video from the event which has since gone viral in the online community captured the moment Burna was called on stage to present an award category.

Burna Boy calls Stormzy to help him read teleprompter at event. Photo: @burnaboyworld

Source: Instagram

Upon gracing the stage, the Twice as Tall singer did the unexpected as he called on his friend and rapper, Stormz, to assist him with the presentation.

Burna Boy asked Stormzy to help him read from the teleprompter before he proceeded to the business of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the funny clip below:

Social media users react

As expected, the clip sparked hilarious reactions on social media with Nigerians noting that the singer was indirectly shading All Progress Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who did something similar at Chatham House.

Read comments spotted below:

aguiyiii said:

“Na Tinubu first run am for Chatham house.”

eddymillzz said:

“He is adopting the teamwork method.”

universallimited said:

“He just did a teamship job. Tinubu effect”

geeeeerrreenny said:

“Baba don see steff for audience him body dey shake let Omo breakfast too hard gan 0001.”

endowedfunso said:

“We go mock Tinubu till he stops coming out.”

kogbariwo_001 said:

“Na emi lokan start am.”

ola_cruize said:

"BAT also called el Rufai to answer question for him at chatam house ."

Burna Boy splashes over N400m on necklace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy sparked sweet reactions on social media with a recent big boy purchase.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the Grammy-winning singer tried on his new customized Odogwu necklace.

According to Burna Boy, he splashed over N400 million on the diamond-studded piece.

Source: Legit.ng