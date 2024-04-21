Renowned Afro-fusion star Asake recently trended online as clips from his concert in Edmonton, Canada, went viral

Clips of Asake's performance from his show in Edmonton have got people talking online as fans of the singer crowned him the king of stage performance

In one of the trending clips, Asake was seen putting on a fantastic display of his legwork moves along with his dance troupe

Internationally renowned Afro-fusion artiste Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has sparked massive reactions online as clips from his recent shows in Canada get people talking.

The Nigerian star has recently been on a music tour across North America. Legit.ng recalls reporting about Asake's show in Toronto.

Shortly after the Toronto concert, Asake was sighted in a viral clip on the streets of Edmonton hanging out with a Busker (Street Rapper).

In the clip, the singer sprayed the street performer with some dollars as he put on a show for the Afro-fusion star.

Clips from Asake's show in Edmonton

Some clips from Asake's concert in Edmonton have leaked online, and it has got people talking about the Nigerian artist's stage management and performances.

Fans couldn't help but the music star for his thrilling performances.

Watch clips of Asake's performances from his concert in Edmonton:

More clips from Asake's concert:

Netizens react to Asake's concert in Edmonton

Here are some of the comments that trailed Asake's concert:

@colen_morgan111:

"Incredible ...Brr nor dey Post The tickets.. na sold out we dey always see."

@dammy_blaqq:

"Na mumu dey compare this guy with seyi."

@lyricaledgesofficial:

"Na Samsung go fit to come here with and power bank sha."

@cuteabefe01:

"I Dey talk am , Asake has the best stage performance."

@dhrayszn1106:

"I too like this guy."

@habee_cloud:

"Asake is better than burna boy in terms of stage performance no cap."

@dominicvibez:

"Only burna is better than asake in this performance thing."

@meshytheentertainer:

"Wetin una expect from person wey be theatre art student for OAU."

@officialmalaika001:

"Them want to be Burna boy by all means."

@____elevated2.0:

"This guy just dey give me happiness for my belly."

Asake gives a fan his shirt

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.

She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps.

Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.

