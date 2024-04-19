Portable Zazu voiced his displeasure at a birthday message his wife, Ewatomi, penned to herself on her birthday

The Zazu's first lady described herself as a self-made queen, a statement which didn't go down well with her husband

Portable's response as he corrected his wife against making such a comment has stirred reactions online

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, has corrected his wife Ewatomi over a birthday message she penned to herself on her big day.

Recall that the singer's wife, also known as Mama Zeh, flooded her social media timeline with adorable pictures to celebrate her birthday on Friday, April 19.

However, the caption she added to the birthday post didn't resonate with her husband, who swiftly responded.

In a birthday message, Ewatomi described herself as a self-made queen.

Portable issues warning to wife

The singer, who is known for speaking up, corrected his wife's move to glorify herself as a self-made queen, stating he was the one behind her popularity.

He wrote:

“If them dey call you strong woman na me make you strong, I don’t understand why you call yourself queen of yourself."

In another comment, the singer told his wife to calm down so she doesn't end up as a tool that would be used against him.

"Sha calm down make them no use you get me," he wrote.

Reactions as Portable warns wife on her birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

thehanatabdussalam:

"Keeping up with the ZAZOOs Season 4 episode 14."

abis.bis05:

"Portable is the weapon fashioned against his wives."=

lulu_makeover:

"Fighting and shaming his wives online, and una day him head correct?"

ladyque_1"

"Omo spiritual husband better pass this portable."

