BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke has reacted to the allegation of her being one of the numerous side chics of celebrity auto-dealer IVD

Mercy, in a video that has gone viral, broke down in tears as she said it was all a lie and only chose to address it because of IVD's wife's death

Many of the reality star's fans and followers have since taken to social media to express their displeasure at those spreading the false claim

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner and reality star is making headlines over a video of her breaking down in tears while addressing her alleged affair with celebrity auto-dealer IVD.

Mercy's statement comes after a certain blogger alleged that the reality star is one of the numerous side chics of the businessman.

Mercy Eke shares the receipt of the car she bought from IVD. Credit: @mercyeke @ivd001

Mercy Eke curses blogger

Debunking the claim in an Instagram live session, Mercy laid curses on the blogger as she shared videos and receipts of her business transactions with IVD, adding that there was nothing more.

The reality star stressed that her name has been tarnished for the longest time.

“My name has been tarnished for the longest time, this is the first and last time I’m going to address this. The reason I’m addressing this blatant lie is because of the late wife Mrs Bimbo. These are evidences and receipts showing that I have nothing other than business transactions with IVD!!!”.

See her post below:

IVD has been in the news for the past hours for different scandals following the death of his wife.

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

db_naturals_

"Please make una rest abeg Let’s face the matter on hand and stop dragging mercy into it."

sophisticated_aboki:

"Leave Mercy Alone!!! The fact that y’all attach a man to every successful woman says a lot about yourselves… Leave her Alone!!!"

tkinzystar:

"In Nigeria , you can’t have genuine friendship with the opposite gender, they must tag it that Una dey fvck. Ndi ara ."

sugar_cubeten:

"To be a celebrity lady who is successful and making it back to back is always tagged with runs in naija ... i believe mercy on this one."

