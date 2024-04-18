Famous Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman recently got people talking online with a video where he spoke about the late movie star Junior Pope

In the viral, VDM revealed the last messages Junior Pope sent him weeks before his unfortunate death

VDM noted how he feels not responding to Junior Pope's message, saying he wished he had reached out because it felt like something was bothering him

Nigerian social media activist and commentator Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, recently stirred emotion online with a post about Junior Pope.

In the trending video, Verydarkman revealed the last messages Junior Pope sent him weeks before his untimely demise.

Social media activist VDM stirs emotions online after he posted a video reel of the last messages Junior Pope sent him weeks before his death. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@jnrpope



VDM revealed that Pope had reached out to him, saying he would love to meet him for a private conversation.

However, he ignored the messages and didn't respond to them due to his scepticism about most Nigerian celebrities.

"I regret not responding" - VDM says

After publishing the messages sent to him by Junior Pope, Verydarkman noted that he regrets not responding.

He shared that he feels terrible for ignoring Junior Pope's message despite saying he wanted to meet him one-on-one to have an important conversation with him.

VDM also noted that the tone of the message seemed serious, as he needed help with something.

The social media commentator then further spoke about Junior Pope's death, noting that the details about it in the public domain do not add up, and he feels bad he can't help.

Watch VDM's video below:

Netizens react as VDM leaks Pope's DM

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's video:

@wahalabutton9073:

"He deleted it because you read his message and ignored. This guy dey vex me."

@happiness_vic:

"VDM is a very transparent guy. Team VDM."

@veeshionary:

"WHY SHOULDN’T HE DELETE IT? JP is a celebrity, he came to you sounding very urgent. You read the message and knowing Instagram notifies people when their messages have been read, you read JP‘s message and ignored him!!!!!!."

@legit.jalabiya_ng:

"Tunde please stop forcing this guy on us! You can go a day without posting him pls. If not you and GossipMill, we would’ve long forgotten him immediately after the jennyglow thing."

@a_bottle_of_rose:

"You screenshot and didn’t respond..calling you a clout chaser will be an insult to the clout chasing community."

@eveesin:

"Of what use is this screenshot to us now pls?"

@faithedibles:

"Ode some of the celebrities like to famz you , if na me sef I go delete the chat , who you be outside S.M."

@sazzyjeweller:

"I can’t be the only one that doesn’t play the sound when this guy pops on my screen."

@_divine_chidimma:

"In all honesty we are not interested in anything you have to say Very Dark Man."

@iam_collinsmayor:

"Mugu you screenshoted it to have something to strike if he calls you out. Now chop am na."

