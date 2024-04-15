The remains of the makeup artist Abigail Luke, which were buried by the riverside in Anambra state, have been re-buried in Akwa Ibom state

She was among the four people who died at Anam River, alongside the late popular actor Junior Pope, last Wednesday

Their deaths threw their family members, friends, and fans into mourning, as their lives were cut short after a boat mishap

Abigail Frederick, the makeup artist who was part of the crew that died in the boat mishap last Wednesday, April 10, has been buried in AkwaIbom state.

Makeup artist Abigail Frederick to be buried properly in Akwa Ibom state. Image credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old lady and four others, including a popular Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, drowned in the river in Anambra state. Her remains were buried by the riverside the next day.

However, with the help of her state governor Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, her body was exhumed on Sunday, April 14, and transported back to her home state, where she was given a befitting burial.

Several social media users were elated by the news of her re-burial and they applauded her state governor for his involvement in the situation.

See the video of Abigail's burial ceremony below:

Reactions to Abigail's burial

See some of the comments on Abigail's burial below:

@naija_rich_kids:

"God bless the governor. She is being buried like a human being."

@cogonnaya:

"The governor has done well."

@akanmayowa:

"The governor has done very well, no stories or beating around the bush. He's a man of his word."

@royal_diadem15:

"Sad she died but at least a befitting burial so she can rest in peace."

@giftsbyenielleconcepts:

"Nigerians show more love to the dead than the living."

@bjebonybaby1:

"May our beautiful pictures not be used as rip."

@delisiwe8:

"No actors from Nollywood."

@__bigbella:

"And people still get mind chop food for this kind burial. Rest well Abigail."

chaaike:

"May her soul rest in peace. Thank God she eventually got a decent burial."

@emmanuella.lulu:

"No place like home. Akwa Ibom Ayaaya."

@bright___r:

"24 years? So young! May God give her family the fortitude to bear this loss."

@iceberg_woman:

"God bless the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State. May her soul rest in peace."

Akwa Ibom Governor visits Abigail's family

Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of the makeup artist who died alongside Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick, has been visited by the governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno.

The politician visited the grieving family to offer his condolences following the demise of their 24-year-old daughter.

Governor Eno vowed to finish building their family home, and offered the deceased’s sister employment, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng