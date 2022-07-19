Much loved Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida Fasasi, has continued to eulogise him in touching ways after his death

Just recently, the music star’s widow took to social media to post a photo of herself rocking her late husband’s trousers

A number of fans took to the comment section to react to Farida’s photo and some of them noted that the outfit looked good on her

Late Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiyu Fasasi aka Sound Sultan, has continued to be shown love by his wife, Farida.

After the singer’s painful demise in July 2021, his partner and the mother of his kids has made sure to remember him in fond ways.

Just recently, Farida took to her official social media page to share a photo collage of herself rocking her late hubby’s trousers alongside another photo of him wearing the same trousers.

Sound Sultan's wife rocks late husband's trousers in photo. Photos: @faridafasasi.

Just like her man, Farida also paired the trousers with a black top as she posed in the photo that was posted online.

See the snap below:

Internet users console Farida as she shares photo of herself in late husband’s clothes

Shortly after the photo was put up on social media, a number of fans trooped to Farida’s comment section to show her love. Some others also noted how good she looked. Read some of their reactions below:

Busarioluwakemisola:

“May God continue to be with you ma.”

Sylvia_adun:

“Sending you and the kids love always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nengi_yefa1:

“Wow you rocked it well just like Baba did❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ae.esha:

“You're so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

Karmatherapper:

“Mummy Zara how far na ❤️❤️.”

Bestlady102:

“It looks good on you.”

Pixelzkonceptwigs:

“God's strength I pray for you❤️.”

Amplified_qween:

“Madam pls u too slim down abeg, think about the children,God will strengthen and send necessary help.”

Mohat_prints_.limited:

“God is your strength .”

"I love you baby" - Sound Sultan's wife remembers him on death anniversary

The young widow who was greatly affected by the passing of her sweet husband took to social media to remember him a few days to his death anniversary.

Recall that Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma. He was 44 years old and left behind three kids.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Farida posted a video compilation showing several moments of the singer during his lifetime.

Source: Legit.ng