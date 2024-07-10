Omoborty Rocks Gorgeous Aso-Oke for Trad Wedding, Wishes Her Late Mum Was Present: "Latest Bride"
- Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, looked beautiful as she wore a glamorous aso-oke outfit with her groom
- The movie star had a white veil over her 'gele' as she moved to the rhythm of the music on her special day
- She was joined by her husband and they looked perfect together, however, Omoborty wished her late mum was present to share in her joy
Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, looked stunning as she rocked a lovely aso-oke outfit for her traditional wedding.
The beautiful bride tied a stylish 'gele' that matched her attire as she complemented it with luxurious jewellries of singer earrings and a necklace.
She rocked a classy makeup that gave her a dazzling look. The large silver veil that she wore was removed as she was joined by her husband for the memorable occasion.
Ruby Ojiakor: Days after acquiring an SUV, actress presents keys to Mother Mary, video sparks debate
Though the movie star was excited about the event, she wished her mother was alive to celebrate the event with her. She added that her mother's prayers and guidance will always be with her.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Her colleagues and fans were excited for her as they shared in her joy
Watch the video below
Reactions to Omoborty's video
Several colleagues and fans of the actress have taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her. See some of the comments below:
@misturaasunramu:
"Beautiful Bride, Happiness forever."
@queenblessingebigieson_
"My beautiful kindhearted friend I must say any man who marries you has found himself an amazing life partner. Our in-law is indeed a lucky man to have won your heart. Here is wishing you both the beautiful wonders in marriage."
@iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:
"Congratulations Sis. Indeed you made a super gorgeous Bride."
@ronke_standout:
"Mummy's presence will always be with you. May the good Lord be with you and your hubby on this journey."
@iamfeyisara_hassan:
"My body they sweet me. Congrats mine."
@irresistiblelizzy:
"The latest bride in town."
Omoborty gets a new car
Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoborty had expressed excitement at the way she was surprised.
The actress revealed that she was gifted a brand-new automobile by someone who contacted her car dealer.
Omoborty shared photos of herself posing with her new car alongside the one she bought with her money.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng