Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, looked beautiful as she wore a glamorous aso-oke outfit with her groom

The movie star had a white veil over her 'gele' as she moved to the rhythm of the music on her special day

She was joined by her husband and they looked perfect together, however, Omoborty wished her late mum was present to share in her joy

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, looked stunning as she rocked a lovely aso-oke outfit for her traditional wedding.

Omoborty and her husband look stunning for their traditional wedding. Image credit: @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride tied a stylish 'gele' that matched her attire as she complemented it with luxurious jewellries of singer earrings and a necklace.

She rocked a classy makeup that gave her a dazzling look. The large silver veil that she wore was removed as she was joined by her husband for the memorable occasion.

Though the movie star was excited about the event, she wished her mother was alive to celebrate the event with her. She added that her mother's prayers and guidance will always be with her.

Her colleagues and fans were excited for her as they shared in her joy

Watch the video below

Reactions to Omoborty's video

Several colleagues and fans of the actress have taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her. See some of the comments below:

@misturaasunramu:

"Beautiful Bride, Happiness forever."

@queenblessingebigieson_

"My beautiful kindhearted friend I must say any man who marries you has found himself an amazing life partner. Our in-law is indeed a lucky man to have won your heart. Here is wishing you both the beautiful wonders in marriage."

@iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:

"Congratulations Sis. Indeed you made a super gorgeous Bride."

@ronke_standout:

"Mummy's presence will always be with you. May the good Lord be with you and your hubby on this journey."

@iamfeyisara_hassan:

"My body they sweet me. Congrats mine."

@irresistiblelizzy:

"The latest bride in town."

