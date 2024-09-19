Actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to a recent post by Yul Edochie, where he named himself and his wife Judy as the most entertaining couple online

Uche Maduagwu, who also dragged Judy Austin over her outfit, added that even Jesus Christ wouldn't forgive her for what she did to May Edochie's marriage

Several netizens have since flooded Uche Maduagwu's comment section as they continue to criticise Yul and Judy

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has come for his colleague and politician Yul Edochie after he named himself and his second wife, Judy Austin, as the most entertaining couple on social media.

In a video, Maduagwu slammed the celebrity couple while making fun of Judy's dress, which he said looked like a bedsheet.

Uche Maduagwu claims Jesus Christ with not be happy with Judy Austin. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @yuledochie @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor also continued to drag Judy as he accused her of getting pregnant for Yul to put asunder in his marriage with his first wife, May Edochie.

"Wetin you do Queen May, Jesus no go ever dey happy with you," Uche Maduagwu said in a video.

Captioning his post, the actor wrote in part,

"I like this dress Wey you wear, it look so beautiful like BEDSHEET. Congrats to the 'Most Entertaining Couple' swimming inside ADuLTERY."

Watch Uche Maduagwu's video below:

People react to Uche Maduagwu's video

See some of the comments below:

amaka12amaka

"In her next world she will not steal again

debbie_tussygrt

"Amen oo. But wetin she dey enjoy? Absolutely nothing ."

betzoom:

"See how they look like mother and son."

asagwarachichi:

"E no resemble bedsheet ogbeni, NAH BEDSHEET. Say it for what it is."

yemisikunlipe:

"What is she enjoying? Empty container wey May dash to juju ekwensu, na em be enjoyment? God forbid broke ass liability wey the owner jejely pass to desperado."

Yul Edochie's post on May's birthday trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie caused a stir with his social media post on his ex-wife May’s birthday.

The actor posted a video of himself singing and dancing to Flavour’s Big Baller track in a hotel room.

Yul accompanied the video with a caption expressing his gratitude.

