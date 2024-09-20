Prince Adewole Adebayo, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has declared that their candidate will not step down in the upcoming Edo State governorship election

Adebayo warned voters to be cautious of propaganda from the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasizing that the SDP remains committed to its candidate and manifesto

He criticized the economic policies of the APC and urged voters to reconsider their choices in light of the current economic hardships

As the Edo State governorship election approaches, Prince Adewole Adebayo, the leader and presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, has firmly declared that the party’s candidate will not step down for any other candidate or party.

In a statement released on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @Pres-Adebayo, Adebayo urged the public, particularly voters in Edo, to be cautious of manipulators and their propaganda.

He emphasized that the SDP candidate, Anerua Abdullahi Aliu, remains in the race.

Ahead of Edo governorship polls, SDP speaks

“Voters and the general public in the Edo Gubernatorial Election slated for Saturday 21 September 2024 should not be deceived by @OfficialAPCNg and its desperate propaganda. @TheSDPNg has not and will not step down for a political party whose disastrous economic policy is sorrow, tears, and hunger,” Adebayo stated.

He further criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its economic policies, which he claims have brought hardship to the nation. “We stand by our candidate and our manifesto of Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity,” he added.

Adebayo also advised voters to reconsider their choices in light of the current economic situation. “Any voter lamenting over poverty, insecurity, hunger, unemployment, inflation, hardship, and injustice who still can spare a finger to thumbprint for @OfficialAPCNg or @OfficialPDPNig need to reexamine themselves,” he said.

As the election day draws near, Adebayo’s message is clear: the SDP is committed to its candidate and its vision for a better Nigeria.

APC chieftain predicts winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, has predicted the winner of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Okoye said there is no two ways about it that the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and emerge the winner.

