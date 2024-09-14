Regina Daniels has shared new photos of her gorgeous appearance on social media days after her marriage buzzed the net

The mother of two shared stunning pictures of her stylishly flaunting her backside for all to see

Regina Daniels' post has left her fans and followers speculating that she recently underwent a BBL surgery

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left tongues wagging with a series of new pictures and a video she shared on social media.

The mother of two, who made headlines after sharing photos of her on board a jet, seems to be enjoying the time of her life.

Regina Daniels' new video causes a stir. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina in the picture flaunted her curves as she rocked a perfectly fitted gown.

However, in the background of a video she shared, an individual was seen sleeping on the bed as she posed for the camera.

Regina captioned the picture and video,

"Sparkle like you mean it."

Slide the post below to see the video of Regina Daniel posing for the camera:

Recall that Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie were involved in clapbacks over her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' new look

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens accused the actress of undergoing a BBL surgery. See their reactions below:

biggest_bird_999:

"Is that bbl for daddy."

dateafri:

"Old man’s food"

braino94:

"Is the BBL for grand zaddy."

nwachukwuchioma100

"Priscilla ojo jam one hot Tanzania guy ooo n the guy still get money, I just say make i share update. Ngwanu good night."

zeus_derrickk

"In this life just have money. See chop for old man."

divine_duke_uche:

"This old man de enjoy pass young boys."

winie_of_lagos

Na jaruma waist bead still dey your waist?

big___oracle:

"Na ancestor dey ontop bed?"

berry_wire1187:

"EPA Dey enjoy ooo."

d.os.e:

"See Ned for bed 🛌 can you finish it between tinubu and Ned who old pass Abeg."

Regina Daniels prepares for anniversary outing

Regina felt on top of the world as she prepared for her fifth wedding anniversary dinner with her husband, Ned.

From her hair to her makeup, she shone like a star as her stylists dressed her up for the special occasion.

Regina, who ate and had a good time with her partner, wore a red dress that exposed her upper body parts for the dinner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng