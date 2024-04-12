Bobrisky's six-month sentence has remained a heated topic on social media as an influencer dug up an old video of Wizkid spraying money on the streets

The influencer in Bobrisky's defence claimed the crossdresser was jailed for other reasons aside from naira mutilation

The old video of Wizkid making money rain has sparked reactions with fans of the singer throwing their weights behind him

A doctor and influencer on social media X platform identified with the moniker Dr Penking has re-shared an old video of Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, making money rain on the streets.

Dr Penking shared the video in what appeared to be a show of support for popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky or Mummy of Lagos, who recently bagged a six-month sentence over naira mutilation.

Sharing the video of Wizkid on the streets, the influencer wrote in a caption:

"This was Wizkid the other day. Some Nigerians are definitely above the law."

See his post below:

In another tweet, Dr Penking claimed Bobrisky was jailed for other reasons aside from naira mutilation as he issued advice to the crossdresser's rival James Brown.

"It’s now obvious that Bobrisky was not sentenced for spraying money but for something else," he wrote in part.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail old video of Wizkid making money rain

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

succ_essful_10:

"Make dem arrest Wizkid."

hoesluvmaxi:

"That one na una papa business oo."

mofiyinfunoluwaa:

"Was he spraying Nigeria currency? No , then which law."

princedesmond042:

"Lol go arrest em na."

official_opizzy_:

"Dr penking you wan see wahala for your life."

nerdthebadguy:

"nothing go happen if anything con happen we go find evidence for Davido too."

kelvindo_1time:

"go arrest am nah since all of una dey crase."

bg_star12:

"For your information that is not Naira that is dollar."

anseleric88:

"Nah dollars wizkid spray no be naira Dey play okay."

Bobrisky says he is a man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky trended after his real gender was revealed.

While he was in front of Justice Abimbola Awogboro when he confessed that he was a man.

The judge inquired about his gender, and he had no option but to reveal the truth publicly. Awogboro noted that Bobrisky's judgment would serve as a lesson to others not to mutilate the Naira.

