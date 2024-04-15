Mike Ezurunoye let out a shout in fear after he was seen taking a canopy walk with some people

When he wanted to start the journey on the canopy, he complained that he didn't want to go on the short walk

At a point, he had to warn the people who were walking behind him to be careful because it wasn't a movie they were acting

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezurunoye, has generated a massive reaction after he seen shouting climbing a suspended bridge.

In the video, the actor was seen climbing the rope bridge as he said that his mind was not interested in going further with other people.

The movie star, who was in Ghana last year complained of being the one in front of the group. He shouted Jesus several times as he walked carefully on the rope.

Mike Ezurunoye reacts after climbing a suspended bridge. Photo credit @muikeezu

Source: Instagram

Ezurunoye warns the people

In the video, the actor who can speaks Twi warned the people who were shaking the canopy as they were walking.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to him, they should forget about their family and stop shaking the canopy. He urged them to be fast so he can come down from the bridge.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Mike Ezurunoye on the suspended bridge. Here are some of the comments below:

@tmv_hairs:

"Una too like risk."

@__tybee_:

'He’s not exaggerating at all!!."

@mo_ejiwunmi:

"This canopy walk, i will never try it again."

@paschaldose:

"Una don start."

@unspokenwords7:

"If him fall now una go say them no give am parachute."

@temimankind:

"Canopy walk is a no no foe me."

@fappyemo_:

"This thing ehnnn if you no get mind no try am o!!!!If your group members too no sabi well no go oo. The experience is crazy pls."

@mamachina_academy:

"I cannot go through this touture."

@alexxanderbone:

"Make I no later hear say dem no give am parachute ooo."

@uchino.amatey:

"I would rather jump off a plane than do a canopy walk... I just can’t!."

Mike Ezurunoye enters the self-driven car

Legit.ng had reported that Ezurunoye had generated reactions with the way he behaved after entering a self-driven car.

The actor had gone out with his friend who owns the car was agitated after entering the car which moved by itself.

He was screaming the video as he jokingly said his last prayer. He also notes that his friend might be the power of his village people sent to him.

Source: Legit.ng