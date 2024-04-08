Videos of Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje at Heathrow Airport London are trending on social media

The dramatic prophet is currently in the UK for his crusade as he was giving a taste of what his followers should expect from him

As expected, Odumeje, aka Indaboski's video has stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerians

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, better known as Indaboski or Liquid Metal, has arrived in London, the UK, for his crusade set to take place in the country.

The Anambra-based clergyman, who was recently spotted in a studio with singer Flavour, was at Heathrow airport, where he was seen bragging to some people about his powers.

People compare Odumeje's trousers to Asake's as he arrives in London. Credit: @odumeje @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In an indirect message to his detractors, who tagged his miracles as fake, Odumeje, famous for his series of dramas, claimed he had never been defeated since 1996.

The Nigerian prophet went on to hype the powers he would unleash during his crusade in the UK.

In his words:

“Since 1996 I have never been defeated. I have been performing miracles, I have never done anything fake, and ask me and I will show you more. I am fully loaded; I am fully prepared. I have many powers. Many I have never used, many I have never touched. I am in London for outreach. I am still the Liquid metal, I am still the lion himself."

Watch a video showing the moment Indasbosky was received at Heathrow Airport London.

Nigerians react as Odumeje lands in London

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video of Odumeje in the UK. See them below:

damidawson:

"One of the biggest comedy shows just entered London."

little_miss_enchantress:

"I love this man so much, he’s effortlessly funny, seeing his shape of head alone makes me smile."

tallygenius:

"Who give Odumeje Asake’s trouser?"

hereisluthor:

"Who are those ones saying amen there?"

preshycandy:

"Can’t wait for this anticipated crusade because ehn the kinda powers him go release especially the ones wey e say e never use go shake the entire world."

mhiz_bee007:

"Is he a pastor or comedian, eeehn people???"

Odumeje to release powers to help Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Odumeje talked about helping Nigeria and finding a lasting solution to the country's problems.

Odumeje shared the different types of powers he would unleash to help Nigeria escape its current predicament.

In another report, a man who looked like Odumeje was spotted vibing to Davido's hit song “Away” at a nightclub.

Source: Legit.ng