BBNaija Phyna has replied Deeone who didn't believe what she said about a fan who offered her N5million to sleep with him

Deeone had laughed at her utterance and BBN Chichi had to step in by saying Deeone shouldn't have put his mouth in Phyna's matter

In response, Phyna called him gay and added that she has fought with men and women before but not with a gay

BBNaija Josephina Otabor better known as Phyna has responded to one of her co-stars Deeone for not believing what she said in a podcast about one of her fans who offered her money.

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had opened up on a podcast about how a fan had approached her and promised her N5 million to sleep with him.

BBNaija Phyna slams for doubting that a fan offered her money to sleep with her.

Source: Instagram

Deeone released a video and laughed at what Phyna said on the podcast. He questioned how her claims could be verified.

Responding to his reaction, the Season 7 winner said she had fought with men and women before but not with a man who is gay.

Chichi defends Phyna

Reality show star, Chichi also defended Phyna against Deeone's outburst. She told Deeone that he shouldn't have put his mouth in Phyna's matter as it does not concern him.

She taunted him and told him to learn how to mind his business.

See their tweet here:

Fans react to Phyna's tweet

Netizens have reacted to the response Phyna gave to Deeone. Here are some of the comments below:

@doccybaibee:

"Just leave that one, he wants to use you to revive his dead career… don’t give him the chance."

@Funky3213:

"Biko giv him small highlight, e b lik say him been no fit collect wit WhiteMoney."

@GodsownChild13:

"Please my love don't reply that losers."

@MariaN65786955:

"Ignore him completely just as Whitemoney did."

@AdedejiKike:

"Babe plssssssss don't reply him. Ignore he wan use to trend pls pay him dust. Man him irrelevant."

@EmmanuelPowers6:

"Another defamation lawsuit. At this point lawyers are tired."

@HannahH70404032:

"Just ignore him."

@OpeyemiRam74869:

"Ignore werey phyphy."

@ehipraise:

"Phyna you no need to reply, just ignore."

@bbb35842Berry:

"He go finally get wetin he want."

BBN Phyna says she is tried of human

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had stated that she was tired of relating with human being and would prefer to have animals as her neighbours.

She lamented about the internal battles she had been fighting and complained about her mental health.

Phyna said so many people are heartless creatures because of the gravity of the wrong they had done to her.

