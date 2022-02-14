Popular Nigerian media personality, Pamilerin Adegoke, recently displayed a very grand gesture on Valentine’s Day

The social media influencer mounted a billboard for his girlfriend, Motun, on a busy Lagos road

The billboard included Motun’s photo with a touching love note and the grand gesture has now gone viral on social media

Popular Nigerian media personality, Pamilerin Adegoke, has now set the bar very high when it comes to Valentine’s Day celebrations.

To mark the day of love in February 2022, the social media influencer mounted very big billboards for his girlfriend to express his love.

The billboards which were placed in different busy parts of Lagos had photos of Pamilerin’s bae, Motun, as well as a sweet Valentine’s Day note.

Pamilerin mounts billboards for girlfriend to celebrate her on Valentine's Day. Photos: @thepamilerin, @motun_xoxo

Source: Instagram

On one of the boards, it was written that Motun is the best thing a man can ever ask for. According to Pamilerin, he asked for something very special and he was given Motun.

See the photos of the boards below:

Internet users react in frenzy

Soon after photos of Pamilerin’s grand Valentine’s Day gesture went viral, many Nigerians on social media had a lot to say about it.

Read some of their comments below:

Tee_cakes_and_dessert:

“This guy they over do things Abeg.”

Keekz_ng_:

“This was not the agreement o, una don dey do ojoro .”

Mz_harcourt:

“Oppression ear and dear! Where una dey see this love?”

Nkem_dilimm:

“Some of us never see our self for flier , Kai God when?????!!!!”

Cute_ajiri:

“Na Lagos this love dey .”

Yo_tohbie:

“Mtchew all dese shall not matter in heaven!!!!!!”

Theoden__macgerald_:

“He must have spent a lot of money to see this done. It's not an easy thing to publicize your partner on a billboard.”

Yeteah:

“God am I a tree ? God when ???.”

Dumii_i:

“Abeg make nobody celebrate me like this .”

Nice one.

