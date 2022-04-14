Social media celebrity Pamilerin Adegoke has shared his latest win with his fans and followers in the online community

The young man splashed over N25 million of his hard-earned money on a luxury Mercedes Benz GLE 400 automobile

Pamilerin flooded his Instagram page with photos of the new whip as many took to the comment section with congratulatory messages

Popular social media influencer Pamilerin Adegoke has received hearty congratulations from fans and colleagues in the online community.

This comes after Pamilerin happily shared the news that he just updated his garage with another luxury automobile.

Influencer Pamilerin acquires new Mercedes Benz ride. Photo: @thepamilerin

Source: Instagram

The influencer who seems to have a preference for the Mercedes Benz brand splashed over N25m of his hard-earned money on a GLE 400 4matic automobile.

An excited Pamilerin was seen posing in front of the new car in pictures shared on his official Instagram page.

See his post below:

The automobile dealership that made the deal possible equally shared a photo of Pamilerin while reeling out the cool features of the car.

"Top of the line Mercedes Benz GLE 400 BiTurbo 4Matic with Panoramic Glass Roof, Illuminated step boards, 360 degrees camera, hot and cold cup holder, Amg wheels, ambience lighting and many more. With just 18k miles, vehicle is close to new than most in the market."

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Pamilerin

blackjuew said:

"Congrats man."

damhelixx said:

"Congratulations pampam."

officialswazzi said:

"Funke mean business wen he said I should look for a better name for him o naaa I am happy for you congratulations."

obaksolo said:

"Congratulations Let’s know when you ready to join the Range Family Wait! Abi u too don dey do Skit ni."

iambyno said:

"How Far This Soap... E no go Reach Me??? Even if na Rub & Shine......God Abeg!"

Source: Legit.ng