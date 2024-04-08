Popular Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile’s son,Shiloh, caused a buzz on social media over a video of him speaking in Yoruba

In the viral clip, the little boy was seen reciting his numbers in Yoruba on the instructions of his father

The video raised a series of interesting comments from netizens with many of them pleased with Shiloh’s efforts

Top Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael aka Zlatan Ibile has once again shared an interesting interaction with his son, Shiloh, on social media.

A video made the rounds online of the music star’s four-year-old son reciting his numbers in the Yoruba language.

Fans react to video of Zlatan Ibile's son reading numbers in Yoruba. Photos: @zlatan_ibile, @damiadenuga / X.

Source: Instagram

In the clip which was posted on X (Twitter) by @DamiAdenuga and spotted by Legit.ng, Zlatan Ibile had Shiloh recite 1 2 3 in Yoruba while instructing him with his fingers.

The little boy was able to recite his numbers in Yoruba from one to five and his music star father seemed very pleased with it. See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Zlatan Ibile’s son recites numbers in Yoruba

The cute video of Zlatan’s son reciting his numbers in Yoruba despite being born and raised abroad warmed the hearts of many netizens. Several Nigerians were impressed and they reacted online.

Read some of their comments below:

